Automated alerts make life easier. But between thanking donors and welcoming new subscribers there’s ample opportunity for self-expression. Employ Stream Deck to level up your onscreen antics with GIFs, images, videos, and audio clips. While you’re at it, apply lower thirds and bookend your content with signature intro and outro graphics. Your options are endless, so explore and experiment. Do what you must to sharpen your creative edge, and do it with a personal touch.