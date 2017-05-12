STREAM DECK
Evolve your Content.
“There’s little out there to rival the Stream Deck’s flexibility and customization potential.”- Chris Davies – Slashgear.com -
“Solves just about every issue you can think of when it comes to stream juggling.”
“I can’t imagine streaming without it.”
“A worthy purchase for any streamer looking to increase the quality of their production, without taking the focus away from what’s important: enjoying games and keeping the audience entertained."- Mack Ashworth – PlayStation Lifestyle -
“If your streaming setup is becoming more complex than just commentating over direct gameplay, the Elgato Stream Deck is a necessary device.”- Adam Beck – Hardcore Gamer -
Take control
15 LCD keys poised to launch up to 210 actions eliminate the need to map and memorize keyboard shortcuts. One-touch, tactile operation lets you switch scenes, launch media, adjust audio and more, while visual feedback confirms your every command. Traditionally this level of control was exclusive to mainstream entertainment broadcasters. Now, it’s at your fingertips.
Streamline your setup
Elgato Game Capture, OBS, Twitch, Twitter, TipeeeStream and more – Stream Deck integrates your tools and automatically detects your scenes, media, and audio sources, enabling you to control them with a quick tap of a key.
Be proactive
Automated alerts make life easier. But between thanking donors and welcoming new subscribers there’s ample opportunity for self-expression. Employ Stream Deck to level up your onscreen antics with GIFs, images, videos, and audio clips. While you’re at it, apply lower thirds and bookend your content with signature intro and outro graphics. Your options are endless, so explore and experiment. Do what you must to sharpen your creative edge, and do it with a personal touch.
Make it yours
Customizing Stream deck is effortless. Simply drag and drop actions onto keys, and you’re good to go. Likewise, drag and hold one key over another to create a folder. Better yet, assign your keys custom icons to make them completely your own.
Bring it on
Gone are the days of navigating myriad windows to trigger an action, and relying solely on automated plugins to expand your production value. Now, you hold the power to pioneer a new era of content creation, and lead your audience to uncharted frontiers of inspiration. Now, you’re in control.
Mac
Windows
OS
macOS 10.11 or later
OS
Windows 10 (64-bit)
Dimensions
118 x 84 x 21 mm / 4.6 x 3.3 x 0.8 in
Weight
190 g
Keys
15 x customizable LCD keys
Interface
Integrated USB 2.0 cable (150 cm / 59.1 in)